North Port teen killed in crash, 2 others injured

A North Port teen was killed and two others were seriously injured in a crash early Sunday in Englewood.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 18-year-old driver was headed south on Manasota Key Road when he missed a curve about a half-mile south of Manasota Beach Road and drove into some trees.

The driver was killed and his two passengers, ages 17 and 18, were seriously injured, according to the FHP, which did not identify any of the occupants.

All three were wearing a seatbelt, the FHP said.

The crash, which happened shortly before 1:20 a.m., remains under investigation.

