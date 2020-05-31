CORONAVIRUS

Resources

Harry Chapin Food Bank mobile pantry schedule, week of June 1

Published: May 31, 2020 7:46 AM EDT

The Harry Chapin Food Bank will be providing free food at these locations from June 1 to June 6.

June 1

10 a.m. – Noon
Copperhead Golf Club, Lehigh Acres
20910 Copperhead Dr., Lehigh Acres, FL 33936

10 a.m. – Noon
Human Services of Charlotte County (Harold Ave. Regional Park)
23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte, FL 33980

June 2

10 a.m. – Noon
Boys and Girls Club of Immokalee
1155 Roberts Ave. W., Immokalee, FL 34142

10 a.m. – Noon
Harns Marsh Middle School, Lehigh Acres
1820 Unice Ave. N., Lehigh Acres, FL 33971

June 3

10 a.m. – Noon
Golden Gate Community Center, Naples
4701 Golden Gate Pkwy., Naples, FL 34116

10 a.m. – Noon
Hendry/LaBelle Rodeo Arena, LaBelle
20 Veterans Way, LaBelle, FL 33935

10 a.m. – Noon
Lee Civic Center
11831 Bayshore Rd., North Fort Myers, FL 33917

June 4

10 a.m. – Noon
Bonita Old Library, Bonita Springs
26876 Pine Ave., Bonita Springs, FL 34135

10 a.m. – Noon
Sacred Heart Church
211 W. Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda, FL 33950

June 5

10 a.m. – Noon
Boys and Girls Club of Naples
7500 Davis Blvd., Naples, FL 34104

10 a.m. – Noon
Florida SouthWestern State College, FSW, Fort Myers
8099 College Pkwy., Fort Myers, FL 33919

10 a.m. – Noon
Sun Splash Park (Parking lot), Cape Coral
400 Santa Barbara Blvd., Cape Coral, FL 33991

June 6

10 a.m. – Noon
Alico Arena (Auxiliary Parking lot), Fort Myers
12181 FGCU Lake Pkwy. E., Fort Myers, FL 33965

MORE:
Harry Chapin food pantry locator
Donate to Harry Chapin Food Bank

