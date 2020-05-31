Edison Mall in Fort Myers closes early Sunday out of ‘abundance of caution’

Fort Myers Police Department helped close down Edison Mall in Fort Myers earlier than its scheduled hours Sunday to ensure the safety of its guests, Washington Prime Group shared in a statement.

According to Edison Mall, “Safety is our top priority. We are working closely with the Fort Myers Police Department to ensure the safety of our guests, retailers and employees.”

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have made the decision to temporarily close Edison Mall. We will continue to monitor the situation and work with local authorities to determine when it is safe to open again.”

Shoppers can follow Edison Mall on Facebook @EdisonMall or Instagram @ShopEdisonMall for updates.

And trust WINK News to share the latest info. when it becomes available.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know