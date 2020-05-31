Crime Stoppers: Man sought after trying to lure girl into van in Cape Coral

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is looking for a man who tried to lure a young girl into his vehicle Saturday afternoon in Cape Coral.

Crime Stoppers said the girl was walking home from the Walmart on Skyline Boulevard around 4:50 p.m. when an unidentified black man in a grey minivan pulled up next to the victim. The victim told police that the man said she was beautiful and that she should get into the backseat of his car. An alert neighbor witnessed the incident and intervened, which caused the suspect to flee the area, according to a report.

The suspect is described as being in his 50s, bald, with a grey stubble beard and a Jamaican accent. He was driving a grey Honda Odyssey that had a pink Auto Nation plate frame.

Anyone with any information on this incident, the driver or the suspect vehicle is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3Tips mobile app.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know