COVID-19 tests available Sunday in Immokalee

Testing people for the coronavirus is more important than ever as the state continues to reopen, so on Sunday in Immokalee, people can get tested without a doctor’s note.

Immokalee is among the “hot spots” for COVID-19 in Florida, with more than 400 confirmed cases in just the last month.

“This is going to be a very, very hot spot here if we don’t do something about it. There’s plenty of deaths already we don’t want the number to rise more,” said Collier County Commissioner Bill McDaniel. “I don’t know if a letter to the governor’s office and or the emergency management services in Tallahassee would assist this or not, but I would love to see more testing as soon as possible.”

McDaniel said those words last week, and the state will be testing more people on Sunday.

The walk-up test site is at 419 N. First St., and is open from noon to 6 p.m.

Doctors Without Borders will also be doing tests at more targeted sites during the week.

Reporter: Sydney Persing

Writer: WINK News

