Sunday: George Floyd protests spread nationwide

At least 8 states call out National Guard. Police vehicles torched. More cities under curfew. Here’s what’s happening now.

What to know:

Protests have erupted in at least 30 US cities over the death of unarmed black man George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Protesters say they want to see charges for all four police officers involved in the death of Floyd.

One former officer, who was seen in a video with his knee on Floyd’s neck, was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter — but protesters and critics believe the charge isn’t harsh enough.

More than 80% of people booked into Minneapolis jails over the past 2 days are from Minnesota

More than 80% of people booked into jail in Minneapolis on riot and other potentially riot-related charges over the past two days are from Minnesota, according to a CNN analysis of data from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s office.

Officials had earlier claimed that most protesters came from out of state.

Of the 51 people who were booked into jail in Hennepin County between noon Thursday and noon Saturday on riot, unlawful assembly, burglary or damage to property charges, 43 had an address listed in Minnesota.

Those charges amounted for more than half of the total jail bookings over the 48-hour period. Three of the arrestees were listed as Illinois residents, while others were from Alaska, Florida, Michigan and Missouri, and one had no address available.

It’s not possible from the data to say for sure that the charges were linked to the protests. And the data only covers people booked into jail, not necessarily all arrests. Hennepin County includes Minneapolis, but not St. Paul.

Local news channel KARE 11 had previously reported that most arrestees came from out of state.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said Saturday that protesters “are coming in largely from outside of the city, from outside of the region, to prey on everything we have built over the last several decades.”

And Gov. Tim Walz had suggested that 80% of protesters were from out of state, but didn’t provide data at a Saturday evening press conference to support that figure. He said some of the information came from “human intel” and he spoke of “other data points,” but didn’t provide details. “We’ll see tonight, whether it’s right or wrong,” he said.

St. Paul mayor Melvin Carter said Saturday morning that “every single person we arrested last night, I’m told, was from out of state,” but retracted that claim on Saturday evening, saying he “takes full responsibility” for the mistake.

Los Angeles curfew extended to entire city

Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti has extended a curfew, which initially applied only to downtown, to the whole city.

The curfew requires everyone within the City of Los Angeles to stay indoors tonight, from 8 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. on Sunday morning.

“I will always protect Angelenos’ right to make their voices heard and we can lead the movement against racism without fear of violence or vandalism,” Garcetti said in a statement. “The vast majority of people taking to the streets are doing it peacefully, powerfully, and with reverence for the sacred cause they’re fighting for. This curfew is in place to protect their safety — and the safety of all who live and work in our city.”

At least 25 cities across 16 states have now imposed curfews.

CALIFORNIA

Beverly Hills

Los Angeles

COLORADO

Denver

FLORIDA

Miami

GEORGIA

Atlanta

ILLINOIS

Chicago

KENTUCKY

Louisville

MINNESOTA

Minneapolis

St. Paul

NEW YORK

Rochester

OHIO

Cincinnati

Cleveland

Columbus

Dayton

Toledo

OREGON

Eugene

Portland

PENNSYLVANIA

Philadelphia

Pittsburgh

SOUTH CAROLINA

Charleston

Columbia

TENNESSEE

Nashville

UTAH

Salt Lake City

WASHINGTON

Seattle

WISCONSIN

Milwaukee

Texas and Colorado have activated the National Guard

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has activated the National Guard to help respond to protests in the state, his spokesperson John Wittman said.

Separately, Colorado Governor Jared Polis has also authorized the National Guard to respond to protests in the city and county of Denver, according to a release from his office.

As protests continue to erupt across the country over the death of George Floyd, at least eight states and the District of Columbia have now either activated or requested the National Guard to assist local law enforcement.

Those states include:

Minnesota

Georgia

Ohio

Colorado

Wisconsin

Kentucky

Utah

Texas

District of Columbia

Author: Ben Westcott, Brett McKeehan, Laura Smith-Spark, Fernando Alfonso III, Amir Vera, Daniella Diaz and Casey Tolan/ CNN

