Saturday’s Coronavirus Updates: Florida positive cases reported surpass 55,000

As of Saturday at 11 a.m., there have been 55,424 positive cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Florida. The case count includes 54,029 Florida residents and 1,395 non-Florida residents. There are 2,447 deaths reported and 9,795 hospitalizations, according to the Florida Department of Health.

There have been 995,886 tests administered in Florida. A total of 55,424 tests have come back positive, and 939,544 tests have come back negative. The remainder are still pending, according to the FDOH website.

The state has also released a list of long-term care facilities where cases have been reported.

*Numbers are released by the DOH daily at approximately 11 a.m.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS

Total number of cases: 55,424 (up from 54,497)

Deaths: 2,447 (up from 2,413)

927 total new cases reported Saturday

34 total new deaths reported Saturday

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS

Total in SWFL: 4,465 (up from 4,332)

Deaths: 239 (up from 235)

133 total new cases reported Saturday

4 total new deaths reported Saturday

Lee County: 1,894 (up from 1,847) – 105 deaths (4 new deaths)

Collier County: 1,514 (up from 1,454) – 49 deaths

Charlotte County: 450 (up from 446) – 63 deaths (1 new death)

DeSoto County: 173 (up from 171) – 7 deaths (-1 death)

Glades County: 29 (up from 27) – 1 death

Hendry County: 405 (up from 387) – 14 deaths

SATURDAY COVID-19 HEADLINES

UPCOMING BRIEFINGS:

TBA

RESOURCES

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected] Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 updates

