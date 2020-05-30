Members of the SWFL community peacefully protest through downtown Fort Myers

Members of the Southwest Florida community peacefully protested through downtown Fort Myers Saturday afternoon amid protests across the country calling for justice after George Floyd died after being brutally arrested by a Minneapolis police officer.

More than 100 people showed up to the protest. They marched through Centennial Park and through downtown chanting “don’t shoot” and holding signs that read “Black lives matter” and “I can’t breathe.”

People of all races and backgrounds participated.

The protest began with a small meeting and grew in size about a half-hour before the protest started around 1 p.m.

Dozens of people came out for the discussion, which was an open forum for people to share their experiences and grieve. Then they discussed a plan of action to address police brutality in America and in our community.

