Harry Chapin opens new mobile pantry site in effort to meet need for food

The Harry Chapin Food Bank is adding a new site to its list of food pantries.

Florida Gulf Coast University will be the newest site in Fort Myers, distributing food every weekend.

We come to these mobile food pantries often and every time, we see the need is high.

The size of the lines and the wait times vary from day to day, but every time, the need is apparent. It’s so high right now that Harry Chapin says it had to go ahead and add this extra site just to keep up.

“It’s only a matter of time. You can only live like this for a certain period of time and then it takes its toll on you,” said Stephanie, who is in need of food.

The mobile pantry at Alico Arena is open from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. every Saturday at least through July.

The food folks receive today is a mix of fresh produce and shelf-stable food. It’s enough to feed a family of four for five days.

If you are able to and interested in making a donation, money is generally preferred over food; that way these folks can buy in bulk.

If you’d like to help out by donating, click here for more information.

You can find Harry Chapin’s full mobile pantry schedule, here.

Reporter: Sydney Persing

Writer: Briana Harvath

