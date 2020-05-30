Flood Advisory in parts of Collier County until midnight

Our Weather Authority confirms there is a Flood Advisory in parts of Collier County effective until midnight Sunday.

Heavy rain due to thunderstorms could cause “minor flooding” in affected areas.

Areas that will reportedly see flooding include Naples, Golden Gate Estates, Naples Park, Vineyards and Golden Gate.

Weather Advisory issued in Southwest Florida. pic.twitter.com/xn8qFKraS0 — Jim Farrell (@JimTFarrell) May 31, 2020

Keep up with the WINK News Weather Authority on Twitter! Follow Chief Meteorologist Jim Farrell, Meteorologist Matt Devitt and Meteorologists Brooke Silverang, Greg Rule and K.C. Sherman!

The WINK News Weather Authority will have the latest information for you online and during broadcasts on WXCW and WINK.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know