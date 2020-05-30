CORONAVIRUS

Credit: WINK News.
Flood Advisory in parts of Collier County until midnight

Published: May 30, 2020 9:39 PM EDT
Updated: May 30, 2020 10:01 PM EDT

Our Weather Authority confirms there is a Flood Advisory in parts of Collier County effective until midnight Sunday.

Heavy rain due to thunderstorms could cause “minor flooding” in affected areas.

Areas that will reportedly see flooding include Naples, Golden Gate Estates, Naples Park, Vineyards and Golden Gate.

Writer:WINK News
