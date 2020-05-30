Family and friends have memorial service for Diana Alavrez in Fort Myers

Family and community members made a final farewell to a girl whose life has left a lasting impression on Southwest Florida.

A public memorial for 9-year-old Diana Alvarez was held in Fort Myers Saturday. She disappeared in 2016, and her remains were finally found earlier this year.

Family and friends gathered to celebrate Diana’s life four years after she went missing.

They told us the service brought them some closure.

Many of those who gathered wore purple or white shirts that said “Justice for Diana.”

Diana’s mother, Rita Hernandez told us it’s all still hard.

But she is finally able to have some peace.

“I can’t stop thinking about whether she ate or didn’t,” Hernandez originally said in Spanish. “I know God is taking care of her.”

When the service ended, family and friends released balloons in Diana’s honor.

The family plans to have another remembrance service in a couple of weeks at their church in Estero.

We will have updates to our story during our shows at 10 and 11 p.m. on WXCW and WINK, as well as updates to our web article.

Reporter: Andryanna Sheppard

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know