CORONAVIRUS

Resources

George Floyd (Courtesy: Ben Crump Law Firm via CNN)
COLLIER COUNTY

Collier County NAACP to hold peaceful rally in honor of George Floyd

Published: May 30, 2020 10:05 AM EDT
Updated: May 30, 2020 10:06 AM EDT

The Collier County NAACP branch is set to hold a rally in honor of George Floyd in June, according to the organization.

The “Black Lives Matter: “We Can’t Breathe” Peaceful Rally/Solidarity Demonstration” has been planned for Wednesday, June 10 at 6 p.m. on the Collier courthouse steps.

The NAACP asks participants to please bring their own signs as well as to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Collier County NAACP Branch George Floyd Rally flyer (Collier County NAACP)

 

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2020 WINK Digital Media