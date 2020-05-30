COLLIER COUNTY
Collier County NAACP to hold peaceful rally in honor of George Floyd
The Collier County NAACP branch is set to hold a rally in honor of George Floyd in June, according to the organization.
The “Black Lives Matter: “We Can’t Breathe” Peaceful Rally/Solidarity Demonstration” has been planned for Wednesday, June 10 at 6 p.m. on the Collier courthouse steps.
The NAACP asks participants to please bring their own signs as well as to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
