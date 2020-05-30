Collier County NAACP to hold peaceful rally in honor of George Floyd

The Collier County NAACP branch is set to hold a rally in honor of George Floyd in June, according to the organization.

The “Black Lives Matter: “We Can’t Breathe” Peaceful Rally/Solidarity Demonstration” has been planned for Wednesday, June 10 at 6 p.m. on the Collier courthouse steps.

The NAACP asks participants to please bring their own signs as well as to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

