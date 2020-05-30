(CBS NEWS)
103-year-old great-great-grandmother beats coronavirus, asks for a beer to celebrate
Jennie Stejna spent two weeks isolated in her Massachusetts nursing home battling COVID-19, her granddaughter, Shelley Gunn, told CBS News. When the 103-year-old woman recovered, she asked her caretakers for one thing: A Bud Light.
Staff at the nursing home obliged the centenarian’s request and took a photo of her enjoying the beer, which has gone viral.
In an interview with local publication Wicked Local, Gunn described her grandmother as someone who “always had that feisty fighting spirit.”
Stejna was the first person in her nursing home to test positive for coronavirus, Gunn told Wicked Local. Stejna became very ill, but there was always a staff member by her side.
