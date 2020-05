RSW adds new flights; travelers feeling more comfortable at airport

There are new flights at Southwest Florida International Airport in Lee County.

While air travel has plummeted, one airline is adding new routes to and from Fort Myers.

Watch the video above for the full story by WINK News Reporter Brea Hollingsworth, who explains travelers are beginning to feel comfortable about flying.

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth



