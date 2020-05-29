George Floyd protests spread nationwide

What to know

Protests erupted in multiple cities over the death of an unarmed black man at the hands of a police officer.

The former Minneapolis police officer seen in a video with his knee on George Floyd’s neck has been charged with murder and manslaughter.

Officers arrested CNN reporter Omar Jimenez and his team, then later released them. Minnesota’s governor apologized.

Police giving orders to disperse to large crowd outside CNN headquarters in Atlanta

Police are giving orders to disperse to a large group of protesters outside CNN Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

A large number of police officers in helmets are creating a blockade. They are facing off against protesters holding signs.

In video taken by CNN, officers were seen handing out zip ties to other officers.

Lockdown lifted at White House

The lockdown has been lifted at the White House and the United States Secret Service has reopened entrances and exits to the White House campus for both staff and media.

CNN’s Jim Acosta reported the protests have moved away from the White House and are now arriving on Capitol Hill.

Here is video of the @SecretService officers taking one of the protesters into the federal building across from White House just after the marchers got to PA Ave. Unclear what occurred prior. Important to note: The overwhelming majority of the protest has been peaceful. @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/hoO320pSEB — Fin Gomez (@finnygo) May 29, 2020

Protesters kneel in front of police in Minneapolis

Protesters peacefully kneeled in Minneapolis. They chanted “hands up don’t shoot” at a line of Minnesota State Police and National Guard members who were manning a checkpoint near the Precinct 3 police station that was set ablaze last night.

Protesters and police clash outside Barclays Center in Brooklyn

Protesters and police clashed in various incidents Friday night outside the Barclays Center.

Some protesters threw water bottles and what appeared to be a bottle of paint at New York Police Department officers.

Officers tried to hold the barricade line as a handful of glass and plastic water bottles were thrown at them.

Author: Josh Campbell, Mark Morales, Jason Hoffman/ CNN

