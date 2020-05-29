‘Project Family Relief’ gives out meals in Bonita Springs for those impacted by coronavirus

Just off of Tamiami Trail in Bonita Springs, a purple sign says “Project Family Relief.”

It’s part of a group effort Friday to help people impacted by the coronavirus.

“It’s so appreciated by my family and other families I know who need the extra support during this time,” Kimberley Kunz said.

Kunz went to the J. Lee Salon Suites in Bonita Springs Friday to pick up free food for her growing family. The salon is sponsoring “Project Family Relief,” which was organized by The Mahaan Aasha Foundation. Together, both have partnered toward the COVID-19 community outreach.

“I have three kids, and we have one on the way due in September,” Kunz said. “It just really helps our family out where we don’t have an income currently.”

Helping Kunz and others impacted by COVID-19 is why Michelle Stephens of The Mahaan Aasha Foundation started “Project Family Relief” through her great hope foundation.

“There have been so many families who have lost jobs,” Stephens said. “They’re in need, and so today we’re here to help them out by providing a free meal.”

More than 150 boxes full of food made by Tokyo Bay were carried to cars by people who work in the suites.

“We’re one business. But, within our walls, we’re 42 small business owners. So all of our 42 business owners were affected drastically by this,” Tabatha Swihart said. “I have been a single mom with two kids in a very hard position, so just having the ability to be on the helping side of that now is incredible.”

“It’s a great way to give back to the community that’s been so good to us,” said Greg Souther, the Kava Culture Kava Bar business manager.

“Giving out the meals,” said Sophia Stephens, Michelle’s 8-year-old daughter. “I’m happy to help all the families in need.”

It’s scrumptious support for our neighbors in need because the best way to get through this is together.

Dozens of families took home to-go meals Friday.

Stephens says she will update her foundation pages for upcoming projects.

Reporter: Melinda Lee

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

