Lindsey’s Lesson: Nikon photography tips and tricks

Lindsey’s Lesson for Friday is aimed at high school students.

Nikon offers free photography lessons, some of them geared specifically toward Nikon users. Others teach general photography tips.

There are lessons on photographing kids and pets, fundamentals and environmental portraits.

The videos are fairly long, coming in at around 40 minutes.

Additionally, you can find ideas from other photographers. On the Nikon Facebook page, there is a segment called “Creators Hour” where you can join different photographers live from their homes where they share their approach.

For more information on the Nikon photography lessons, click here.

Reporter: Lindsey Sablan

Writer: Briana Harvath

