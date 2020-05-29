Kids will have the chance to get outside with youth soccer, but guidelines are still in place

Kids have been stuck in the house for months and now they’re getting a chance to get out and start playing sports again.

This weekend, soccer tryouts kick off at JetBlue Park, but is it too soon?

A Facebook poll we posted seemed to show a split.

There’s a whole list of guidelines for kids, coaches and even parents to follow.

We spoke to one family who has been a member of a Fort Myers soccer club for seven years. They say they’re excited and ready to get back on the field.

“As long as the program directors are monitoring and going with the safety guidelines, I feel comfortable that all the kids and parents that will be in close contact with each other are safe,” said Greg and Tyler Bush.

Here are some requirements from the U.S. Youth Soccer Association:

Coaches need to wear masks, maintain distance from players and will make sure they are the only ones handling the equipment.

Players have to take their temperatures, wear a mask and wash their hands before and after training.

There are no high fives or handshakes allowed.

One soccer league released a survey to parents and they were happy with the result.

“I was surprised 95% was actually comfortable or somewhat comfortable returning to practice to play and getting their kids out there,” said Robert Peltram, president and CEO of the Florida West Soccer Club.

The F.W. Soccer Club will be taking the temperatures of the players. They also recommend parents stay in their cars to watch.

So what conversations should you be having with your child if they do go back into organized sports?

A local pediatrician says first, make sure you know the team’s guidelines to keep your child safe. Then, talk to your kids about why they’ll be discouraged from high fives and handshakes and why they won’t share equipment.

“Your child must bathe when they get home, try to encourage all the frequent hand washing and germ control that you possibly can. Send your water bottle, remind them to never touch a water fountain again,” said Dr. Nicole Bruno with Island Coast Pediatrics.

She also says, while temperature checks are important, kids are often asymptomatic, so that’s providing a false sense of security.

