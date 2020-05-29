Friday’s Coronavirus Updates: Florida positive cases reported surpass 53,000

As of Thursday at 11 a.m., there have been 53,285 positive cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Florida. The case count includes 51,918 Florida residents and 1,367 non-Florida residents. There are 2,364 deaths reported and 9,795 hospitalizations, according to the Florida Department of Health.

There have been 953,321 tests administered in Florida. A total of 53,285 tests have come back positive, and 898,331 tests have come back negative. The remainder are still pending, according to the FDOH website.

The state has also released a list of long-term care facilities where cases have been reported.

*Numbers are released by the DOH daily at approximately 11 a.m.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS

Total number of cases: 53,285 (up from 52,634)

Deaths: 2,364 (up from 2,319)

651 total new cases reported Thursday

45 total new deaths reported Thursday

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS

Total in SWFL: 4,151 (up from 4,021)

Deaths: 232 (up from 224)

130 total new cases reported Thursday

8 total new deaths reported Thursday

Lee County: 1,802 (up from 1,767) – 100 deaths (1 new death)

Collier County: 1,401 (up from 1,334) – 49 deaths (3 new deaths)

Charlotte County: 438 (up from 433) – 61 deaths (3 new deaths)

DeSoto County: 132 (up from 124) – 8 deaths

Glades County: 24 (unchanged) – 1 death

Hendry County: 354 (up from 339) – 13 deaths (1 new death)

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected] Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

