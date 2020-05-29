Friday’s Coronavirus Updates: Florida positive cases reported surpass 53,000
As of Thursday at 11 a.m., there have been 53,285 positive cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Florida. The case count includes 51,918 Florida residents and 1,367 non-Florida residents. There are 2,364 deaths reported and 9,795 hospitalizations, according to the Florida Department of Health.
There have been 953,321 tests administered in Florida. A total of 53,285 tests have come back positive, and 898,331 tests have come back negative. The remainder are still pending, according to the FDOH website.
The state has also released a list of long-term care facilities where cases have been reported.
*Numbers are released by the DOH daily at approximately 11 a.m.
STATEWIDE NUMBERS
Total number of cases: 53,285 (up from 52,634)
Deaths: 2,364 (up from 2,319)
- 651 total new cases reported Thursday
- 45 total new deaths reported Thursday
SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS
Total in SWFL: 4,151 (up from 4,021)
Deaths: 232 (up from 224)
- 130 total new cases reported Thursday
- 8 total new deaths reported Thursday
Lee County: 1,802 (up from 1,767) – 100 deaths (1 new death)
Collier County: 1,401 (up from 1,334) – 49 deaths (3 new deaths)
Charlotte County: 438 (up from 433) – 61 deaths (3 new deaths)
DeSoto County: 132 (up from 124) – 8 deaths
Glades County: 24 (unchanged) – 1 death
Hendry County: 354 (up from 339) – 13 deaths (1 new death)
