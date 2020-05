FGCU experts talk about claims of numbers being ‘fixed’ from COVID cases to unemployment

Looking ahead in the pandemic, we’re hearing more about “controlling” and “fixing the numbers,” from the number of cases, the unemployment numbers, and our own budgets.

That’s where our ‘check-in’ with our panel of experts at Florida Gulf Coast University started, and you can WATCH the full video above.

Reporter: Chris Cifatte



