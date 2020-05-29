Disaster prep tax holiday underway to get you ready for hurricane season

Hurricane season officially starts Monday, and experts are predicting an active season.

Being prepared doesn’t have to break the bank, so here’s how to save money on hurricane supplies during the sales tax holiday.

In Florida, a sales tax ‘holiday’ is going on that allows for certain disaster preparation supplies to be sold tax-free. The holiday ends Thursday, June 4.

So make a list, check it twice, and start saving so you can stay safe.

Saving money is more important now than ever.

Dick Klein and his wife, Laura, think the state’s sales tax holiday is a good place to start, “We’re always trying to save money. I think we all are … It’ll encourage people to get ready to buy what they need, so I think it’s a good idea.”

The sales tax holiday means you don’t have to pay the 6.5% sales tax in Lee County on supplies like flashlights, batteries, bungee cords, and generators up to a certain dollar amount.

For example, if you buy a $750 generator, you’ll avoid nearly $50 in taxes.

While a water heater issue brought Wesley rose to the store today. He says he’ll be back to take advantage of the sales tax savings.

Wesley Rose of Lehigh Acres says, “With this COVID right now, I feel like they should give half off of it. Would be nice but I’ll take the tax.”

The Florida Department of Revenue says qualifying items are exempt from state and local sales taxes during the sales tax holiday.

CLICK HERE TO SEE COMPLETE LIST OF ELIGIBLE ITEMS

https://cdn.winknews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/2020-Disaster-Preparedness-Sales-Tax-Holiday-Items.pdf

Reporter: Allison Gormly



