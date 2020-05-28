Thursday’s Coronavirus Updates: Total confirmed cases in Florida closing in on 53,000
As of Thursday at 7 a.m., there have been 52,634 positive cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Florida. The case count includes 51,283 Florida residents and 1,351 non-Florida residents. There are 2,319 deaths reported and 9,639 hospitalizations, according to the Florida Department of Health.
There have been 935,271 tests administered in Florida. A total of 52,634 tests have come back positive, and 880,937 tests have come back negative. The remainder are still pending, according to the FDOH website.
The state has also released a list of long-term care facilities where cases have been reported.
*Numbers are released by the DOH daily at approximately 11 a.m.
STATEWIDE NUMBERS
Total number of cases: 52,634 (up from 52,255)
Deaths: 2,319 (up from 2,259)
- 379 total new cases reported Wednesday
- 60 total new deaths reported Wednesday
SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS
Total in SWFL: 4,021 (up from 3,976)
Deaths: 224 (up from 216)
- 45 total new cases reported Wednesday
- 8 total new deaths reported Wednesday
Lee County: 1,767 (up from 1,759) – 99 deaths (6 new deaths)
Collier County: 1,334 (up from 1,305) – 46 deaths
Charlotte County: 433 (up from 430) – 58 deaths (2 new deaths)
DeSoto County: 124 (up from 121) – 8 deaths
Glades County: 24 (unchanged) – 1 death
Hendry County: 339 (up from 337) – 12 deaths
