Thursday’s Coronavirus Updates: Total confirmed cases in Florida closing in on 53,000

As of Thursday at 7 a.m., there have been 52,634 positive cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Florida. The case count includes 51,283 Florida residents and 1,351 non-Florida residents. There are 2,319 deaths reported and 9,639 hospitalizations, according to the Florida Department of Health.

There have been 935,271 tests administered in Florida. A total of 52,634 tests have come back positive, and 880,937 tests have come back negative. The remainder are still pending, according to the FDOH website.

The state has also released a list of long-term care facilities where cases have been reported.

*Numbers are released by the DOH daily at approximately 11 a.m.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS

Total number of cases: 52,634 (up from 52,255)

Deaths: 2,319 (up from 2,259)

379 total new cases reported Wednesday

60 total new deaths reported Wednesday

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS

Total in SWFL: 4,021 (up from 3,976)

Deaths: 224 (up from 216)

45 total new cases reported Wednesday

8 total new deaths reported Wednesday

Lee County: 1,767 (up from 1,759) – 99 deaths (6 new deaths)

Collier County: 1,334 (up from 1,305) – 46 deaths

Charlotte County: 433 (up from 430) – 58 deaths (2 new deaths)

DeSoto County: 124 (up from 121) – 8 deaths

Glades County: 24 (unchanged) – 1 death

Hendry County: 339 (up from 337) – 12 deaths

THURSDAY COVID-19 HEADLINES

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected] Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 updates

*The map is best viewed on a desktop computer. If you don’t see the map above tap HERE for a fullscreen version.

