Three more Most Wanted Wednesday fugitives captured

Three more Southwest Florida fugitives featured on Most Wanted Wednesday are now behind bars.

[CAPTURED] Sundiata Hill (DOB 10/30/71) – was on the run in Lee County for failing to appear in court after an arrest for fleeing and eluding officers.

Deputies said Hill was driving at night with no headlights on when he ran two traffic lights, and several stop signs, refusing to pull over and endangering other drivers. He eventually bailed from his car and fled on foot, but officers caught up with him after a brief foot chase and promptly placed him under arrest.

Among the other charges on this Dunbar man’s rap sheet are multiple counts of theft, aggravated battery, armed robbery, the sale and delivery of cocaine, contempt and DUI, among others. He is 6’0”, 230 pounds and may be using the alias of “Sonni” Hill.

[CAPTURED] Daniel Chau (DOB 7/18/93) He was wanted for violation of probation in Lee County for domestic battery by strangulation and fleeing and eluding police. He’s accused of beating a female repeatedly over the course of a few hours, to the point that she lost consciousness.

When police caught up with him a few hours later, he took off at a very high rate of speed in the middle of a Cape Coral residential neighborhood. Police eventually caught up with him in Pinellas County, where he had two previous arrests for aggravated battery on a female.

After serving time behind bars here in Fort Myers, he was released on bond, and last week, he violated his probation. He’s 5’11”, 165 pounds and is held without bond.

[CAPTURED] Nicole Lawler (DOB 11/23/95) – was wanted in Lee County for violation of probation – aggravated battery on a pregnant victim. This charge stems from a road rage incident in front of a local school. The victim made a u-turn but allowed the other driver to pass by first. Despite her courtesy, deputies say the driver and passenger (Nicole Lawler) flipped the victim off. When they were both stopped at a red light, Lawler got out of the vehicle and approached the victim’s driver-side door and was trying to get her to fight.

The victim said she was pregnant and had no intention of fighting. Crime Stoppers say that response infuriated Lawler who then reached into the car and began punching the pregnant woman. Before the male driver could pull Lawler off, she managed to launch several strikes at the victim’s face. Lawler took off, but a witness and video from the school quickly helped track her down.

In addition to this incident, Lawler also has two other local arrests. She is 5’4”, 130 pounds and was last known to be living in Gateway. She is also held without bond.

Trish Route with Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers says, “In a perfect world, we would be able to have a law enforcement officer on every street, but the reality is that law enforcement needs the eyes and ears of the community to help solve crimes and find wanted fugitives. Crime Stoppers is extremely grateful to all the tipsters who have provided anonymous information to keep those arrests coming.”

If you have a tip on the whereabouts of any Most Wanted Wednesday suspect contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers

1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or

southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com

Reporter: Rich Kolko



