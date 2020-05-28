Space Force debuts new recruiting ad

The U.S. Space Force is releasing a new recruiting ad May 28 designed to encourage people to join the newly-formed military service while also framing the service’s purpose and mission for the broader public.

The 30 second-ad, dubbed “Make History,” opens with a star-filled evening sky followed quickly by scenes of space-related activities, launches and technology. “I see the future,” the narrator says. “I see exploration and courage. I see myself; the future is where I’ll make history.”

The latest ad follows the first Space Force advertisement released about a month ago titled “Purpose”. That 30-second ad carried similar themes of service to country, technological advances and taking part in shaping the U.S. Space Force and the future.

The newest ad arrives at a time of heightened public interest and attention on space.

NASA is preparing to launch two American astronauts into space this weekend aboard a SpaceX rocket and capsule. The historic launch will mark the first time in nine years American astronauts have been lifted into space from U.S. soil aboard an American produced rocket.

“Our job at the Air Force Recruiting Service is to establish the Space Force brand and identity,” said Leslie Brown, a spokeswoman for the Recruiting Service. “The ad is intended to educate the general public about the Space Force mission and its people. It’s also designed to inspire people to serve in the Space Force.”

U.S. Space Force is a military service that organizes, trains, and equips space forces in order to protect U.S. and allied interests in space and to provide space capabilities to the joint force. Space Force responsibilities include developing military space professionals, acquiring military space systems, maturing the military doctrine for space power, and organizing space forces to present to U.S. combatant commands.

In addition to seeking new recruits, Space Force is also providing the opportunity for currently serving Air Force members in space-related career fields to join the service as well.

Currently, the application period to transfer to the U.S. Space Force is open to select active-duty U.S. Air Force Airmen. The application period will end May 31.

