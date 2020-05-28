Sen. Rick Scott to donate second-quarter salary to St. Matthew’s House

Senator Rick Scott announced Thursday that he plans to donate his second-quarter Senate salary to a non-profit right here in Southwest Florida — St. Matthew’s House.

St. Matthew’s House focuses on supporting those experiencing homelessness and poverty and has distributed thousands of meals to families in SWFL amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“St. Matthew’s House has been a staple in serving the Southwest Florida community for decades, and has gone above and beyond to provide thousands of meals to families amid the Coronavirus pandemic,” Scott said. “Every day, this incredible organization and its selfless volunteers dedicate their time and resources to provide compassion, care and support to fellow Floridians in need. St. Matthew’s House is a terrific example of how our nation has come together to help each other through this pandemic, and I’m proud to support their service to our community.”

“At this time, a gift of a salary makes such an impact,” said St. Matthew’s House President and CEO Vann Ellison. “The money helps, but more than that, when a leader demonstrates that level of support to our most vulnerable citizens, those citizens are encouraged to know that we are in this together and we can get through this.”

Writer: Briana Harvath

