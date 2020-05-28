Punta Gorda police looking for driver who fled scene of serious crash

Punta Gorda police are looking for a driver who fled the scene of a crash that sent one person to the hospital.

Police said the crash happened just after 11 a.m. on May 19, on the Gilchrist Bridge/US-41 South.

A vehicle traveling at a high speed lost control and rear-ended another vehicle, causing it to roll and strike another vehicle. One of the drivers was taken to the hospital with “moderate injuries,” police said.

The driver responsible for causing the accident fled the scene. The vehicle they were driving is described as cream or off-white in color and is possibly a 2000-2005 Buick LeSaber or Buick Century. The vehicle would have sustained heavy front end damage and possibly rear driver-side damage.

The driver was described as a white male, between 20 and 30 years of age, with dark shorter hair, and was possibly wearing a red shirt.

Anyone with information regarding the case or who can identify the driver who fled, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 or by downloading the P3 Tips mobile app.

Writer: WINK News

