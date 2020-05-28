Man attempts to steal 2 dogs from Lee County animal shelter

Lee County deputies said a man tried to steal two dogs from the shelter at Lee County Domestic Animal Services on Thursday.

Juvonte Bernard Price, 23, walked into the shelter on Banner Drive and tried to grab two pit bulls. He claimed the dogs were his, but had no proof of ownership and was unwilling to complete paperwork, according to Animal Services.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office Animal Cruelty Task Force Sgt. Adam Gahrmann happened to be completing paperwork at the shelter when the incident happened. Gahrmann caught Price as Price tried to flee.

The sheriff’s office said Price was also in illegal possession of a firearm.

He is currently being booked into the Lee County Jail.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know