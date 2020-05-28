Free food for students will continue even when school ends for the summer

Parents, students, and teachers rejoice as e-learning’s over for four Southwest Florida counties.

It’s the last day of school in Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry, and Glades County, and although school is ending, several districts are pledging to keep vital service open during the summer.

As students come back to Peace River Elementary today, not only will they return their Chromebooks and collect their belongings—many of those students will have the chance to leave with free breakfast and lunch.

And that meal distribution program is here to stay during the summer.

Parents will be able to pick up food for your students at Peace River Elementary, Punta Gorda Middle, Neil Armstrong Elementary, or La Ainger Middle between 10 a.m.to 12:30 p.m.

Lee County and Collier County schools will also continue their meal programs.

But now that summer is here parents are looking ahead to the fall and wondering if students will walk the halls or continue with e-learning.

“At this time we still don’t know if we’re going to be able to, so everything is speculation. We have a plan to open the schools and we have a plan if we need to go back online and we’re going to work whichever one we have to work,” said Mike Riley, who works in the Charlotte County school system.

No matter what, Mike Riley says Charlotte schools will follow all guidelines from the governor.

In the meantime, the superintendent has been sending out messages to families throughout the week offering support and addressing questions and concerns every parent has.

Lee and Collier County’s last day is next Wednesday.

If you would like to find a Summer Break spot near you to receive your free meal, you can search for the closest one on their Free Meals for Kids and Teen website HERE.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

