Police investigating sexual assault at Fort Myers senior housing community

Published: May 28, 2020 11:46 AM EDT
Updated: May 28, 2020 12:56 PM EDT

The Fort Myers Police Department said an investigation is underway near the intersection of Broadway and Carrell Road for what they call a “sexual assault-type case.”

Police are currently searching for a suspect they said was involved in a sexual assault at a 62-plus senior housing community.

They said the suspect then broke into a house on Broadway and robbed the home while two kids were inside.

No details of the suspect have been released.

A home was robbed by a suspect police said is also involved in a sexual assault. (Photo: WINK News)
Writer:Lincoln Saunders
