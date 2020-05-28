Police investigating sexual assault at Fort Myers senior housing community

The Fort Myers Police Department said an investigation is underway near the intersection of Broadway and Carrell Road for what they call a “sexual assault-type case.”

Police are currently searching for a suspect they said was involved in a sexual assault at a 62-plus senior housing community.

They said the suspect then broke into a house on Broadway and robbed the home while two kids were inside.

No details of the suspect have been released.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

