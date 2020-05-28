Driver dies after slick roads cause him to crash into an oncoming vehicle on SR-82

A man died on Wednesday night after crashing into a truck when he lost control on SR-82.

According to Fort Myers Police Department, Douglas Charles Martin, 53, was traveling west on SR-82 near the intersection of Lightard Knott Lane when he crossed over into the eastbound lane and slammed into an oncoming F-350 King Cab Truck.

Traffic Homicide Investigators responded to the scene and determined that rainy weather conditions contributed to the crash.

Martin was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries.

