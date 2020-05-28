Drive-thru weddings amid pandemic in Brazil

The phrase “love is stronger than death” rings especially true in these times of the coronavirus, and people in Brazil are taking it very seriously.

Every day, dozens of couples have been taking advantage of a drive-thru wedding facility offered by a marriage registry office in Rio de Janeiro.

Erica da Conceição and Joao Blank drove into a parking lot on Thursday, accompanied by a witness.

Without getting out of the vehicle, and wearing masks throughout, the couple exchanged vows and rings, and were declared man and wife.

An official from the registry office said it was a way for couples to marry without having to wait the pandemic is over.

“We identified the need to find a way to make a safe celebration, faster than a normal celebration, where there would be more people, but under the rules,” said the official, Alessandra Lapoente.

Brazil has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the world, with more than 25,000 deaths.

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know