Dental hygiene graduates unable to join workforce until governor waives final exam requirement

So many graduating students are now trying to find a job, but of course, the coronavirus is making that difficult.

After weeks of waiting dental students are tired of sitting on the sidelines.

Many of them still need to take one more exam before they can get their license, but those tests are taken at universities and those are still closed.

I spoke to two students who are asking the governor to waive the test and put them to work.

It’s a waiting game for hundreds of dental students across the state and Jessica Barnhart is one of them. She says she has one more test to go till she can get her license.

As of now, I’ve been able to complete three of the four for four examinations. The last one requires a live patient examination,” said Barnhart.

This exam is held at a university but those aren’t opening till the fall and other schools are backing out.

“Three of which have decided to not provide that for this year because of the pandemic,” said Barnhart.

The board of dentistry has voted unanimously to waive the exam, but it’s not their decision that counts.

“As of right now we’re waiting for the governor to make his decision on whether he approves it or not,” said Barnhart.

The need for hygienists right now is dire.

“Because of all the offices being closed for the last two months they’ve been backlogged that amount of patients,” said Barnhart.

So, is this exam really necessary? Barnhart and her fellow dental student, Carly Bennett doesn’t think so.

“We are definitely competent enough to not take this in our program… In our program, we’ve done a proficiency every semester that is identical to the exam,” said Bennett.

The Board of Dentistry voted to waive this exam one month ago.

They have yet to hear from the governor’s office.

If the governor doesn’t do anything their only option is to wait till testing centers open.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know