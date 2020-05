Baby dies in Clewiston after being left in car

A baby died in Clewiston after being left in a car, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

At the request of Clewiston Police Department, FDLE is investigating the incident that happened Tuesday.

No other details have been provided.

Trust WINK News to have more information as details are released.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

