Arrest made in Collier County burglaries

A 33-year-old man who was arrested earlier this week is facing new charges after deputies found him carrying around stolen goods from recent residential and vehicle burglaries in East Naples.

Detectives said Michael Longo, who is homeless, had numerous items that appeared to be stolen inside a backpack he was carrying when he was arrested at an East Naples business Tuesday for probation violation. He was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon after deputies found a large fixed-blade knife inside the backpack.

A search of the backpack also turned up several pairs of expensive sunglasses, vehicle keys, a drill, fishing rod parts, and a Dell laptop computer, among other items.

Further investigation by deputies found four fishing reels and a pair of Costa Diego sunglasses matched a burglary that occurred at a residence in the 4400 block of Outer Drive sometime Monday or Tuesday. The backpack and Dell laptop were found to have been stolen from a vehicle that had been burglarized in the 3600 block of Treasure Cove Circle sometime during the night of May 15 or early hours of May 16.

Longo has now been charged with grand theft and burglary of an unoccupied conveyance.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know