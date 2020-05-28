2020 Boston Marathon canceled due to coronavirus, will be held virtually

There will be no in-person Boston Marathon this year. Initially the race was moved from Patriots’ Day to September 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but on Thursday the event was canceled.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said the city and Boston Athletic Association will work to hold the event virtually.

The race had never been canceled or rescheduled in its 124-year history until this year. The event has been modified several times, but never canceled completely.

“The spirit of Boston and the spirit of the Boston Marathon is to be strong and to be smart,” said Tom Grilk, B.A.A. CEO. “When necessity drives you in a direction you may not like, you have to have the strength, the wisdom and the guidance from public officials to do what’s right.”

The marathon brings in more than $200 million to Boston’s economy each year, according to Walsh, and raises $36 million for charities.

“Economically, it’s a big hit there’s no question about it,” said Walsh. “This entire three months has been a big hit for most sectors economically. Certainly we’re feeling it in our budget, our restaurants are feeling it, our small businesses are feeling it. Many of our offices are feeling it. We’ll survive. It might be a different reality for a lot of people.”

About 30,000 people run the Boston Marathon each year with about a million spectators along the 26.2-mile course.

Walsh said recently that the decision to reschedule the marathon from April to September was made with the hope that coronavirus “would no longer be a significant public health risk.” On Thursday it was determined it would not be safe to hold the event.

All large events in Boston, including parades and festivals, were previously canceled through Labor Day.

