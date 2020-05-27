Walt Disney World, Sea World submit reopening plans

Walt Disney World revealed their reopening plans Wednesday morning at the Reopening Florida Task Force Meeting.

The park is planning a phased reopening with Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom opening on July 11 with Epcot and Hollywood Studios to open on July 15.

They say reservations will be required ahead of coming to the park and masks will be required for both cast members and guests. Additionally, parades and fireworks will be suspended for the time being.

Disney has already opened its shopping district, Disney Springs, with updated operations to fight against the coronavirus like handwashing stations, temperature checks and mandatory masks.

Sea World also announced its reopening plans. That park has requested to reopen on June 11 with similar enhancements.

These plans have been approved by the task force, however, they will not officially go into effect until they are approved by Governor DeSantis.

Writer: Briana Harvath

