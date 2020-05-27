Tropical Storm Bertha forms, makes landfall in South Carolina

Tropical Storm Bertha formed just after 8 a.m. Wednesday morning off the coast of South Carolina, becoming the second named storm before the official start of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for parts of the South Carolina coast, from north of Beaufort to McClellanville. The storm is expected to bring heavy rainfall for most of the state.

#BREAKING: Bertha makes landfall east of Charleston, South Carolina, as a 50 mph Tropical Storm as of 9:30 AM. #scwx @WINKNews pic.twitter.com/vdf0mFOn6k — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWINK) May 27, 2020

Earlier this month, Tropical Storm Arthur brought rain to the coast of North Carolina before moving out to sea and impacting Bermuda. 2020 is the sixth straight year that a named storm has developed before June 1st, which is historically the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season.

