Students at Allen Park Elementary recall talking to astronauts on the International Space Station

Wednesday’s launch is reminding some Allen Park students of their conversations with astronauts on the international space station a few years ago.

Two years ago 20 students at Allen Park Elementary got the history lesson of a lifetime when they got to talk to astronauts abroad the international space station

WINK News spoke with one of those students to see what the launch means to them.

Last time astronauts launched from U.S. soil, Allie Johnson, who is now a 5th grader was two years old.

“It means a lot to me because it’s going to be the first time I’m going to it and actually understand what it means,” said Johnson.

In 2018 she got the chance of a lifetime being able to communicate with astronauts aboard the international space station—the destination of Wednesday’s launch.

“It’s the first time since 2011 and it’s a private company sending humans up there getting closer to figure out Mars,” said Johnson.

Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken prepare to jump in the cockpit of the dragon, which is the first manned commercial spacecraft, as she and many of you wait to witness a piece of history.

“Just to see it and feel the aftermath of the actual launch, one of the nights, just to hear the rumble. You know we don’t get that here in Southwest Florida,” said Brian Darley from the Fort Myers Ham Radio Club.

SpaceX and NASA gave the final go earlier this week—that means the dragon can launch at 4:33 p.m. as long as the weather is clear.

Then it takes 19 hours of orbiting to get to the space station.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know