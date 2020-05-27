Most Wanted Wednesday: We feature three of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; May 27

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Here are three suspects wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Miguel Reyes Cardona (DOB 9/15/52) – He has a felony original warrant in Lee County for sexual battery on a child under 12 years of age, lewd or lascivious molestation and two counts of providing obscene material to a minor. According to the victim, the abuse took place over the course of several years, starting when she was only 8 years old.

As time went on, deputies say, Reyes Cardona became more aggressive with the little girl, and even made her watch pornography videos with her, telling her that it was healthy. Every time the abuse occurred, he told the victim that she couldn’t tell anyone because it would ruin their lives and that her family would be very disappointed in her.

Deputies also say Reyes Cardona would often allow the victim free access to his Amazon account to buy whatever she wanted, as a way of thanking her for being a “good girl.” When the victim finally had the strength and bravery to tell her mother about what was happening, they realized that the little girl’s older sister, who was no longer living in the home, was also molested at the hands of Reyes Cardona for several years.

She says never told anyone because he threatened to do the same thing to her younger sister if she said anything, so she kept quiet to protect her little sister – not knowing that Reyes Cardona was abusing the little girl anyway.

He is 5’6” and last known to be living in east Lee County. Upon his arrest, he’ll be held without bond.

Jeremy Silva (DOB 3/12/85) – he is wanted for violating probation in Lee County for aggravated assault with a weapon. His current warrant stems from an incident where a verbal argument with a woman turned physical.

Silva picked up a knife and held it to the woman’s throat and repeatedly threatened to kill her. She eventually managed to break free and run to a neighbor’s house for help. To date, he has nine bookings at the Lee County Jail for other charges that include resisting, hit and run, battery, burglary, grand theft and contempt.

He is 5’6”, 130 pounds with a tattoo of a devil with skulls on his chest and “239 Hustler” on his right arm. He was last known to be living in Pine Manor, but also has connections in Sarasota.

Derick Simpson (DOB 10/29/98) – he has a violation of probation warrant in Lee County for carrying a concealed firearm. The original charge stems from an incident when FMPD’s Shot Spotter detected a shooting.

Upon their quick arrival, they found Simpson, a female and a baby inside the car. Although he feigned any knowledge of a shooting, shell casings were found right outside his vehicle, and a loaded gun whose bullets matched the casings was found under the driver’s side seat.

Additionally, the car he was found in had been stolen just a few days prior. He spent two months in the Lee County Jail for that charge, but has since violated terms of his probation – and now he’s been on the run for just over two months.

He is 5’10”, 135 pounds, and has a tattoo of teardrops under both eyes, and a joker inked on his left wrist. He was last known to be living in Dunbar.

MORE: See all of our Most Wanted Wednesday suspects

If you have a tip on the whereabouts of any of these wanted suspects contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers

1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or

southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know