Gators getting too close for comfort in neighborhoods

You may notice more alligators near your home this time of year.

Trapper Ray Simonsen pulled a 9-foot gator out of a Naples family’s lanai Tuesday night.

He said it’s mating season and the waters are low right now, so the reptiles are moving around more than usual and he has seen a huge spike in gators getting too close for comfort.

“In the past two weeks, this will probably make the sixth one on lanais, entryways, vehicles, pools, and in garages. They’re just on the move. They get disoriented. They’re looking for water and they’re looking for love,” Simonsen said.

He said he doesn’t think this type of alligator behavior will be over anytime soon.

If you see one near your home, call FWC’s Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).

Reporter: Taylor Smith

Writer: WINK News

