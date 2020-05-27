Fort Myers police arrest man accused of breaking into a Publix

A man was arrested after police say he stole a car and broke into a Fort Myers Publix before tripping a fire alarm.

Around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Fort Myers police responded to Publix at 5781 Lee Blvd. after an alarm was triggered.

Police say Brandon Gama, 19, pried his way through a set of double doors into the store but couldn’t get through a second set of doors. When trying to escape, Gama set off the fire alarm, which caused police to responded.

Gama escaped on foot but was spotted by bystanders who called police.

Police later received a call about an abandoned vehicle at a McDonalds at 11041 Colonial Blvd. They determined the two incidents were related.

Gama has been charged with felonies including vehicle theft, burglary to an occupied dwelling, petit theft, burglary to an unoccupied structure, and false fire alarm.

He is currently being held at the Lee County Jail.

Writer: Drew Hill

