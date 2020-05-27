DOH removes residents from East Naples nursing facility with dozens of COVID-19 cases

The Florida Department of Health says residents are being moved out of ManorCare Nursing & Rehabilitation Center-Naples.

We know 11 people have died in the facility so far from coronavirus.

The Department of Health says they themselves are moving 24 COVID-19 negative residents from ManorCare to another facility.

This facility has had problems with a COVID-19 outbreak since April.

The DOH releases data every week outlining how many COVID-19 related deaths have happened at nursing home facilities.

The latest report released three days ago to the DOH show there are 34 positive residents still at the facility. 12 staff members were also positive.

We reached out to ManorCare for more information and they released this statement:

“ManorCare Health Services – Naples has been fighting the COVID-19 virus for several weeks and takes the responsibility of caring for our patients very seriously. Even though we have protocols in place to contain the spread of the virus, we are working with multiple government agencies to assist us in focusing on patient care and recovery, employee in-servicing on use on infection control measures and use of protective equipment as well as deep sanitizing of the center. We feel more focus on these areas will help patients recover in a safe environment.

While we focus on patient care and the sanitizing of the center and after careful consideration, we have decided it would be in the best interest to move our COVID-19 negative patients out of the center and to one of our other locations (24 patients were moved on Monday and we may move more depending on test results). We realize this a worrisome time for families, but with our precautions in place we can take the necessary steps to ensure everyone’s safety. We are acting out of an abundance of caution and following our emergency evacuation plans and isolation precautions for a smooth transition.

We have informed families, our medical director and primary physicians and did assessments once patients moved. We continue to connect with all families, and we appreciate everyone’ patience during this time and our team’s heroic efforts to do everything possible for our patients.”

Reporter: Taylor Petras



