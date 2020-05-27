Astronauts prepare for the first manned launch in nearly a decade

America’s return to space blasts off from Cape Canaveral today and the countdown to the launch is on.

The Space-X Falcon Nine rocket will carry two astronauts to the international space station.

There’s a lot riding on this first crewed spaceflight from U.S. soil since the end of the shuttle program.

Wednesday’s mission is a gigantic milestone for SpaceX as part of NASA’s commercial crew program.

The Crew Dragon was designed and tested to do just this: send astronauts into space—and it’s been meticulously tested to do so.

SpaceX has worked on the Crew Dragon for 6 years and last year they successfully sent it into space in a rehearsal without a crew on board. They tested the capsule’s emergency escape system—a test that proved the Crew Dragon can carry people to safety if something goes wrong during the launch.

NASA hired SpaceX to design and build a new generation of spacecraft — and the Falcon 9 brings some new amenities to space travel. For starters, it’s reusable, which revolutionized rocketry by slashing costs.

In terms of weather for the launch, the forecast is improving. For SpaceX and its Falcon 9 rocket, there’s a 60% chance the weather on the launch pad will cooperate for a moment in space history.

Along the U.S. eastern seaboard, seas are calm. That’s important because in a launch crisis, the SpaceX capsule would ditch to safety in the Atlantic Ocean.

The launch is scheduled for 4:33 p.m. weather pending and you can watch LIVE on WINK News, the WINK News app and the WINK News Facebook Page.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

