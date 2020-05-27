FORT MYERS
29-year-old Fort Myers man in critical condition after being ejected from vehicle on SR-82
Florida Highway Patrol says a 29-year-old man is in critical condition after rolling his vehicle on SR-82 early Wednesday morning.
According to FHP, the man was traveling west on SR-82 near Corkscrew Road when he attempted to change lanes and lost control.
His vehicle traveled off the roadway to the left, went airborne, and collided with a culvert.
The vehicle came to rest in the grass shoulder on its roof.
The driver was ejected and left with critical injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
