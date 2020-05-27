29-year-old Fort Myers man in critical condition after being ejected from vehicle on SR-82

Florida Highway Patrol says a 29-year-old man is in critical condition after rolling his vehicle on SR-82 early Wednesday morning.

According to FHP, the man was traveling west on SR-82 near Corkscrew Road when he attempted to change lanes and lost control.

His vehicle traveled off the roadway to the left, went airborne, and collided with a culvert.

The vehicle came to rest in the grass shoulder on its roof.

The driver was ejected and left with critical injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know