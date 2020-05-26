Tuesday’s Coronavirus Updates: 509 new cases reported in Florida, 73 in SWFL
As of Tuesday, there have been 52,255 positive cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Florida. The case count includes 50,912 Florida residents and 1,258 non-Florida residents. There are 2,259 deaths reported and 9,482 hospitalizations, according to the Florida Department of Health.
There have been 924,920 tests administered in Florida. A total of 52,255 tests have come back positive, and 869,671 tests have come back negative. The remainder are still pending, according to the FDOH website.
The state has also released a list of long-term care facilities where cases have been reported.
*Numbers are released by the DOH daily at approximately 11 a.m.
STATEWIDE NUMBERS
Total number of cases: 52,255 (up from 51,746)
Deaths: 2,259 (up from 2,252)
- 509 total new cases reported Tuesday
- 7 total new deaths reported Tuesday
SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS
Total in SWFL: 3,976 (up from 3,903)
Deaths: 216 (unchanged)
- 73 total new cases reported Tuesday
- 0 total new deaths reported Tuesday
Lee County: 1,759 (up from 1,736) – 93 deaths
Collier County: 1,305 (up from 1,282) – 46 deaths
Charlotte County: 430 (up from 427) – 56 deaths
DeSoto County: 121 (up from 117) – 8 deaths
Glades County: 24 (up from 20) – 1 death
Hendry County: 337 (up from 321) – 12 deaths
TUESDAY COVID-19 HEADLINES
- Testing site in Cape Coral shutting down; Other testing sites available in Lee County
- Lee County approves $57.5 million in assistance for families and businesses
IF YOU FEEL SICK:
The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected] Email responses will be sent during call center hours.
LINK: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 updates
