Testing site in Cape Coral shutting down; Other testing sites available in Lee County

In Southwest Florida, 3,903 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, and in Lee County alone 1,736 people have tested positive.

Now that there is less demand, one of the first testing sites is shutting down.

When the site first opened two months ago Lee Health planned to do up to 40 tests a day.

However, they’ve seen that number decline as more testing came to our area.

So after Tuesday, you won’t be able to get tested at the Cape Coral location anymore.

Lee Health says the site at Lee Convenient Care’s page field office is enough to meet your needs as long as you have a doctor’s note and schedule your appointment in advance.

It’s open every day from Noon to 4 p.m.

If you don’t have a doctor’s note you can get tested for free at four different locations in Lee County—that includes CenturyLink sports complex, the Fort Myers Walmart off of Colonial Blvd, The North Fort Myers Walmart off of Pine Island Rd., or the Lehigh Acres Walmart off of Lee Blvd.

For those locations you don’t need to schedule an appointment, but you do need to bring a face mask.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

