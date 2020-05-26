St. Matthew’s House plans another food drive, needs donations

St. Matthew’s House in Naples is holding another food drive this week, but they need some help.

Organizations like St. Matthew’s House and the Harry Chapin Food Bank need cash donations because the demand for food is so high.

St. Matthew’s said they fed more than 1,100 families last week. Before the coronavirus pandemic, they fed up to 70 a week.

If you’d like to make a donation to St. Matthew’s House, click here. Harry Chapin Food Bank donations can be made here.

St. Matthew’s House’s food distribution is from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at the First Baptist Church of Naples, 3000 Orange Blossom Dr.

The Harry Chapin Food Bank also has mobile pantries scheduled for the week.

