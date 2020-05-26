Pandemic changes how we prepare for hurricane season

The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially begins every year on June 1. But this Hurricane Season will be unlike any other due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.

Emergency officials often encourage people to have a plan of escape around this time of year. “Just like every year, we want everyone to have a plan in place before hurricane season,” said Patrick Fuller, Director of Charlotte County Emergency management.

But he and other officials say to be even more prepared and cautious this year during hurricane season to protect you and your family from contracting coronavirus. “As much as we don’t want people to rely on shelters as a first option any year, this year or even more so,” Fuller said.

Emergency Management in Charlotte County is taking special precautions this year in an attempt to lessen the spread of the virus. They expect families to be prepared to answer questions about COVID-19 symptoms and exposure as you enter any of the county’s four shelters.

In addition to answering questions and limiting capacity altogether, staff and volunteers at the shelters will encourage those entering to wear face coverings and wash their hands. But Fuller says that continuing to buy supplies in bulk as we’ve been doing for COVID is beneficial for hurricane seasons as well. “Start stockpiling those types of supplies you’ve already been stockpiling for COVID-19,” he said.

That’s why Punta Gorda resident Barbara Leonard has been looking in her supply closet to make sure she’s ready for this hurricane season. “I go in there every year at this time of the year and check my supplies, make sure everything is updated,” Leonard explains.

This year, she laments that she had to buy most of the products she could get online. “Ordered all kinds of stuff online because we couldn’t get a lot of stuff, we couldn’t go anywhere,” Leonard said.

She just wishes this hurricane season, for her own sake, and for everyone who can’t get the products they need, hurricane season takes it easy on SWFL. Leonard adds, “I hope it is a mild one, of course.”

Reporter: Erika Jackson

Writer: Drew Hill

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know