Lehigh Acres toddler dies after severe abuse, LCSO says

A 23-month-old Lehigh Acres girl has died after she was taken to the hospital with severe injuries suffered during abuse, authorities said Tuesday.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office went to a home on 23rd Street Southwest on May 17 and found the child with life-threatening injuries. She was taken to Golisano Children’s Hospital and then flown to All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg.

After an investigation, deputies arrested Yannier Velazquez-Orjeda, 36. He was charged with aggravated child abuse. The sheriff’s office has not released the suspect’s relation to the child, only saying that she was in his care when the abuse happened.

The Department of Children and Families reported that the girl died three days after she was taken to the hospital.

A search of bookings at the Lee County Jail shows that Velazquez-Orjeda was released May 19 on $250,000 bond.

Writer: WINK News

