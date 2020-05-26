Federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation now available

The Federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program is now available. This program, offered through the federal CARES Act and administered by DEO, provides up to 13 weeks of benefits to a claimant who has exhausted their Reemployment Assistance benefits.

Floridians will need to apply for PEUC benefits once the balance of their current claim is exhausted. Floridians who have already exhausted their benefits or have a Reemployment Assistance claim that expired after July 1, 2019, will also be able to apply.

Through PEUC, Floridians may be eligible for up to $275 in addition to the $600 through Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) in weekly benefits. The additional $600 through FPUC applies only to weeks of unemployment beginning March 29, 2020, and ends with the week ending July 25, 2020.

All claimants participating in PEUC will still be required to claim weeks on a biweekly basis, certifying that they remain unemployed and are able and available for work during the weeks they are receiving PEUC. The first week a claimant can be eligible for this benefit is the week beginning March 29, 2020, and the last payable week is the week ending Dec. 26, 2020.

Unemployed Floridians who have exhausted their state Reemployment benefits will be notified with the next steps for PEUC.

TThe Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) issued reemployment assistance updates Tuesday on the Reemployment Assistance (RA) Claims Dashboard. As of May 25, the DEO has paid 1,011,298 claimants a total of nearly $3.5 billion ($3,495,198,816).

Writer: WINK News

